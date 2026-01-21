Three Stanford Baseball Players Make Perfect Game's Top 100 Freshmen List

Is Stanford baseball back? Big things could be coming to the diamond for Stanford this spring. Earlier this week, Perfect Game rolled out its list of their top 100 freshmen for the 2026 season, with three Stanford players making the list.

Experiencing two seasons of struggles after making three straight appearances in the College World Series, the Cardinal went all-in on assembling a strong class for 2026, and so far, it looks like they did just that.

Brock Sell

Coming in ranked as the No. 9 freshman for 2026 is utility player, Brock Sell. A graduate of Tokay High School in Lodi, Sell dominated in 2025, guiding his team to a San Joaquin Athletic Association Championship, while also earning section the athletic association's MVP award, being named a ABCA All-American and an ABCA All-Region selection.

The 65th best prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft, Sell was a Perfect Game and MLB High School All-American, opting to fulfill his commitment at Stanford in order to better improve his draft stock.

A pitcher in high school as well, Sell made a name for himself as an outfielder, ending the 2025 season as the No. 4 ranked outfielder in California and the ninth-best in the nation. At Stanford, he is expected to compete for a starting outfielder spot.

Brock Ketelsen

Ranked at No. 18 is OF/LHP Brock Ketelsen. A star at Valley Christian High School in San Jose, Ketelsen was a cornerstone piece to a team that won a CCS title in 2023, a National

Classic title in 2025 and consecutive league titles in 2023 and '24.

An All-Bay Area First team selection and Valley Christian's Pitcher of the Year in 2025, Ketelsen could prove himself early on on The Farm and become a big part of the lineup from the jump.

Phillip Cheong

At No. 98 is OF/INF Philip Cheong. A native of Ontario, Canada, Cheong comes to Stanford after a dominant prep career at Bill Crothers Secondary School, where he left as the No. 2 ranked shortstop in Ontario.

Cheong has also represented Canada on an international stage, playing for Team Canada 18U in 2024 and '25 in the Dominican Summer League, Florida Complex League and the Draft League. At 5-foot-10, 176 pounds, Cheong brings good size to the Cardinal. And while he may not play right away, his talent could make it hard to keep him off the field.

Starting off hot last season, the Cardinal endured a major skid later in the season, ultimately finishing 27-25 with an 11-19 record in conference play. But this season, the Cardinal are ready to return to the College World Series and prove that they have what it takes to win it all.

The Cardinal will open the 2026 season on Feb. 13 when they take on the Arizona Wildcats in the College Baseball Series in Surprise, Arizona. During the three-game College Baseball Series, the Cardinal will also face Michigan and Oregon State.

