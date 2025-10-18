SI

Giants Nearing Deal to Name Top SEC Baseball Coach Manager

The longtime Tennessee boss won the College World Series in 2024.

Patrick Andres

Tony Vitello is headed west to the Bay Area.
Tony Vitello is headed west to the Bay Area. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Giants are reportedly close to hiring a new manager—and he will potentially be an unorthodox one.

San Francisco is nearing a deal to hire Tennessee coach Tony Vitello as its new manager, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Andrew Baggarly, Brittany Ghiroli and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Vitello would replace Bob Melvin, who the Giants fired after an 81–81 season.

The 47-year-old St. Louis native has never worked in Major League Baseball in any form or fashion. He has served as the Volunteers' coach since 2018; he previously worked as an assistant for Missouri, TCU and Arkansas.

With Tennessee, Vitello won a national championship in 2024 and advanced to three College World Series. The brassy, bombastic coach would depart the Volunteers with a career record of 341–131 in eight seasons.

San Francisco has not made the playoffs since its out-of-nowhere 107-win season in 2021, which ended with a loss to the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB