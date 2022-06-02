Skip to main content
Two Cardinal make Collegiate Baseball's All-America teams

Stanford baseball was well represented as both Alex Williams and Carter Graham earned All-America honors

Ahead of their first game of the Stanford Regional as a part of the NCAA baseball tournament, two Cardinal received prestigious recognition. 

Senior Pitcher Alex Williams, who won 2022 Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year, with his 8-1 record and a Pac-12-best 1.98 ERA over 15 starts this season, earned first team All-America honors according to Collegiate Baseball. He was not the only Cardinal to receive recognition for their stellar play, as infielder Carter Graham also received a nod as well.

Graham, who was also a Pac-12 first team selection, leading the Pac-12 in home runs with 20 and also added an impressive 70 RBI's to his fantastic season was included on Collegiate Baseball's third team All-America team. 

Williams and Graham will look to help the No. 2 overall seed Stanford win their regional, which starts on Friday

