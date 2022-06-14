WATCH: The final out that sent Stanford to Omaha

After being one of the favorites all season to make a return trip to Omaha for the College World Series, the Stanford Cardinal were able to overcome poor pitching and a talented pool of teams to make those expectations come to fruition.

Even though they were viewed as one of the teams that were considered a lock, the Cardinal did things the hard way en route to Omaha. In both the Regional and the Super Regional which concluded yesterday with a 10-5 win over UConn, Stanford was forced to win multiple games with win or go home stakes due to suffering an early loss in each round.

Their success is all thanks to the bats in their lineup as they have continually shown that they have multiple future MLB level guys in the order, which makes up for the fact that their starting pitchers are lasting about an inning per start.

Contrary to the regular season, it has been the arms from the bullpen that have really saved Stanford, as players like Ryan Bruno and Quinn Mathews have been exceptional when it comes to closing out games.

In yesterday's win, after the Kody Huff grand slam it was the bullpen that shut down the Huskies. Let's take a look at the final out that sent UConn to Omaha.

The Cardinal will now take on Arkansas Saturday at 11 a.m. (PST).

Stanford and Arkansas met earlier this season during the Karbach Round Rock Classic, and the Cardinal beat the then ranked No. 2 Razorbacks by a score of 5-0.