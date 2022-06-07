Skip to main content
WATCH: Trevor Haskins walks it off for Stanford to send them to a Super Regional

The biggest hit of his young career

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The biggest hit of his young career

With the fate of Stanford's season on the line and the Cardinal needing their fourth big hit of the ninth inning, David Esquer turned to freshman Trevor Haskins.

The freshman infielder has been relied on multiple times during the regional, but this moment was by far the biggest. After right fielder Braden Montgomery was pulled as a pitcher, the Cardinal needed someone to hit in the pitcher spot to win the game. 

How did Stanford find themselves having to rely on a huge inning half inning to win? Texas State who handed the Cardinal their first lost in 17 games a couple days ago scored two runs to break a seven inning long tie to go up 3-1 in the ninth. 

With the season looking like it was coming to a close, Drew Bowser and Tommy Troy tied the game with back-to-back solo home runs, followed by Eddie Park and Brock Jones both getting on base after. 

As a result of a wild Texas State pitch there were runners on second and third with Haskins at the plate. After fighting off some pitches and taking some close ones, the freshman who recorded his first career hit just weeks ago smacked a single into left field for the 4-3 win.

 Haskins' hit put him at 3-for-6 during the regional, but that third hit is one he will remember for the rest of his life. 

The Cardinal escaped the regional, and will now play host to UConn for their Super Regional. 

Stanford Drew Bowser (2) celebrates with Kody Huff (25) after hitting a home run against Arizona State during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium.
