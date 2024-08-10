Yankees Sign Former Stanford Shortstop
After going undrafted in the 2024 MLB Draft, former Stanford Cardinal middle infielder Owen Cobb has signed a deal with the New York Yankees, and recently reported to the Tampa Tarpons in A-Ball.
The Seattle, Washington native was selected out of high school by the San Diego Padres in the 37th round of the 2019 Draft, but decided to go to Stanford instead. Since then, the MLB Draft has been condensed to 20 rounds, and Cobb did not receive a second chance to hear his name called. Instead, he just signed with the Yankees.
Cobb played five seasons at Stanford (2020-2024), getting into 148 games total, and hit a cumulative .306 with a .353 OBP and an .812 OPS. He managed 13 home runs total in those five years, topping out at seven this past year, after hitting the other six the year before. He played 55 games at short in 2023, then followed that up with 55 games in second in 2024. The Yankees have had him at second base through his first three games in Tampa.
Last year as a graduate student he was named to the Pac-12 All Defensive Team, and was All-Conference. Cobb compiled a team-high 23 multi-hit games in 2024, including four four-hit games. Both early in his career at Stanford, and in the MLB Summer League, Cobb racked up a few games in both right and left field, so that could become an option for the Yankees to consider, if needed.
So far, Cobb is 2-for-10 to begin his professional career, has walked once, struck out six times, and swiped two bags. He doesn't figure to be a huge impact signing for the Bombers right away, but with his durability, solid defense, and decent hit tool, there is a chance that he could become a grinder in the Yankees system that just keeps getting promoted.