Stanford Football Set to Hold Pro Day—Who's Participating and What to Expect

In a little over a month's time, NFL hopefuls will see their dream come true when they hear their name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on draft night. For all 32 teams, they will use the draft to find guys who they think are the missing pieces to their recipe for success.

For the players entering the draft, their goal is simple, and that is to prove that they belong in football's highest level. In the case of the Stanford Cardinal, multiple representatives will join the fresh crop of future NFL stars.

But before the draft takes place, schools hold their annual pro day events, where NFL scouts, coaches, personnel and everyone in between get one last look at their prospective picks before the draft begins on April 23.

For Stanford, NFL draft entrants Collin Wright and Sam Roush will be in attendance at Stanford Football's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 18, along with several other Cardinal hopefuls.

Joining Roush and Wright at the event will be linebacker Hunter Barth, defensive lineman Zach Buckey, TE Brendan Doyle, LB Ese Dubre, QB Ben Gulbranson, S Mitch Leigber, DL Clay Patterson, CB Jordan Washington and WR CJ Williams.

None of those players have been mentioned on any sort of NFL Draft boards as of yet, but a good pro day could turn some heads and help them garner more interest from prospective teams, either in the draft itself, or as a free agent signing afterwards to help fill their training camp rosters with upside.

Stanford will also host two players from other universities, with wide receiver Jayson Raines from Northern Arizona and offensive lineman Austin Uke from Miami (OH), as both players spent most of their college careers at Stanford before transferring.

Taking place on the Stanford practice field, Pro Day will essentially be a combine-like event, with each player taking place in combine style drills such as the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and shuttle drill among others. After those drill evaluations happen, the players will take part in position-specific drills, where NFL personnel and reporters can truly see what these players can do at their positions.

While Roush and Wright will be in attendance, do not expect them to take part in most of the event. Already participating in the combine and partaking in field evaluations in Indianapolis, it is expected that Wright and Roush will only do their positional drills. Given how they already have draft grades, minimal participation in Pro Day will not hurt their draft stock.

This year's Pro Day for Stanford will be a stark contrast to what the program went through last season, with 2025's Pro Day held immediately before the firing of former head coach Troy Taylor. But with the Cardinal bringing in a new head coach in Tavita Pritchard for 2026, and someone who has shown to be the ultimate leader, expect this year's Pro Day to be much more standard.

Coming off of a 4-8 season in '25, the Cardinal do still have a long way to go in their rebuild before they see any sort of success, but they also proved that they have some pieces in place for even more growth in 2026. And if guys like Wright and Roush are drafted fairly high, it will help the program land even more big name prospects, a tell-tale sign of a program's ceiling.

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