Stanford named a finalist for former USC commit, four-star Brody Kozlowski
The departure of USC coach Andy Enfield may have helped Stanford out in a major way despite the fact that he will be joining ACC foe SMU.
Following the news that he was out at USC, four-star forward Brody Kozlowski decided to back off of his USC pledge. By doing so, it allowed for Stanford and new head coach Kyle Smith to get into the mix in his recruitment, and according to a report by League Ready, the Cardinal are a part of his new top five.
As revealed on social media, Kozlowski's finalists included Cal, SMU, BYU, Nevada, and Stanford.
According to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Kozlowski ranks as the No. 88 player in the country, No. 20 power forward, and the No. 3 player in the state of Utah. This past season he averaged 20.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 49% from the field and 43% from three.
As it stands right now, Stanford holds three high school commits in