Stanford Star Kicker Josh Karty Drafted By Los Angeles Rams With No. 209 Overall Pick
Stanford had just one representative in this year's NFL Draft in kicker Josh Karty, and he heard his name called in the sixth round.
One of the top kickers in the country who rarely missed, Karty was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 209 pick overall.
The Rams are adding someone who as a two-time All Pac-12 first team kicker and Lou Groza Award Finalist that made 51-of-60 (85%) field goals during his career. He missed just two field goals that were shorter than 50 yards, and hit from as far as 61 yards.
Karty should have a chance to start right away considering the issues the Rams had on special teams last year. Rams kickers were a combined 74.4% last season, and also struggled eith extra points. Karty was one of the most consistent kickers in the country which should translate well to the NFL.