Stanford To Host 2025 Five-Star OT Josh Petty For Official Visit
The Stanford Cardinal are going up against some of the biggest names in college football for one of the best recruits in college football.
According to a report by On3, 2025 five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty has chosen seven schools that he will officially visit and Stanford is one of those schools. Even though he has scheduled these visits, there are a handful of other schools that are still in the mix for the Georgia native.
According to 247Sports, Petty is ranked as the No. 14 recruit in the country, No. 2 offensive tackle, and No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. He is set to head to Palo Alto on June 10 after he sees Tennessee, and before he takes a trip up to Eugune to see Oregon.
Petty is quite the athlete as he plays both ways for Fellowship Christian School, wrestles, and also runs track. The Stanford Cardinal currently have the No. 30 class in the country, and have taken some major swings in the 2025 class.