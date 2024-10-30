ACC unveils brand new championship trophy to honor new members
Stanford made the move to the ACC in recent weeks, and after a rough 2024 football season thus far with the Cardinal sitting at 2-6 overall and 1-4 in ACC play, they will not be playing for the ACC championship this season. That distinction will go to either Miami (8-0, 4-0), Clemson (6-1, 5-0), SMU (7-1, 4-0) or Pittsburgh (7-0, 3-0) this year.
The rest of the teams in the ACC have at least two losses on their overall record, and Virginia Tech (5-3, 3-1) is the only other team without multiple losses in conference play.
While the ACC unveiled a brand new championship trophy on Tuesday, the new creation will be handed out for 27 of the conference's 28 sponsored sports, with the exception of football, which will retain the trophy that they have been using. That new trophy looks like this.
This is the first time that the ACC has changed its championship trophy since expansion for the 2014-15 school year.
"With the new era of the ACC and our now 18 member schools, this trophy represents an evolution to a sleeker, more modern design while still paying respect to our previous trophy,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We are incredibly proud of our 28 sponsored sports and the amazing student-athletes that compete at the highest level for ACC and NCAA Titles. The new ACC trophy will be a fitting award for our teams’ capturing a hard-earned championship."
The first championships of the school year will be occurring shortly, as the men's and women's cross country programs will be competing in the 2024 ACC Championships in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, November 1.
This past week both Cole Sprout and Paul Bergeron earned weekly cross country honors from the ACC at the Wisconsin Pre-Nationals. From the Stanford site: "Sprout, a graduate student from Littleton, Colorado, was named ACC Men's Performer of the Week and Bergeron, from Westford, Massachusetts, was the Men's Freshman of the Week for the second time."