Former Stanford Women's Basketball Star Commits to SMU
For the first time since the 1980s, the Stanford Cardinal Women's Basketball did not qualify for the NCAA tournament, signaling a new era for the historic program.
And while next season's team could look to make some noise, adding some top tier recruits as part of their 2025 recruiting class, the end of the season also means that some players have opted to transfer, with one of the more notable players from 2024-25 in Jzaniya Harriel announcing her intention to transfer.
It did not take long for Harriel to find a home for the upcoming season, announcing her commitment to SMU and new head coach, Adia Barnes. Harriel, who has spent the entirety of her three-year college career at Stanford thus far, is coming off of a career season in which she averaged 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21 games played in 2024-25.
But with strong talent coming in and leaving Harriel having to fight hard for a starting spot, she opted to find a new home where she could really flourish in her senior season. In joining SMU, Harriel will most likely go in as an expected starter for Barnes' squad.
Barnes, who was hired from Arizona last week, is known for developing players into superstars, as she did with current WNBA star guard, Aari McDonald.
SMU, also entering its second season in the ACC, is looking to cement themselves as one of the conference's best under Barnes. In the program's first season in the conference this past season, it finished 10-20 and only won two conference games.
But Barnes has the potential to elevate that program into a serious contender, taking an Arizona program that was struggling and turning them into a program that was in the national title game only a few short seasons ago.
Harriel's addition provides experience to a team that is expected to be young. While Harriel did not start during her time at Stanford, she played a key role during her entire three year stint there and was instrumental in the final two seasons of the Tara VanDerveer era, being a key bench player for a program that went on deep NCAA tournament runs during her freshman and sophomore season.
With Barnes and the staff eager to bring the Mustangs to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2008, having a seasoned veteran in Harriel could really help.
After finishing her high school career with over 2,300 points, 284 three-pointers, and over 1,100 rebounds, Harriel was a highly touted recruit and came in ranked at No. 78 overall by ESPN in her recruiting class and was ranked as the No. 14 point guard available.
In addition to Stanford, Harriel also received interest from programs such as Michigan, Rutgers, Washington State, New Mexico, Northwestern and Hawaii coming right out of high school.
With Harriel now gone, the Cardinal will need to look elsewhere to make up for her lost production, but may not have to look too far with the strong recruiting class coming in ahead of the new season. Notable players signed include five-star guard Hailee Swain, five-star forward Lara Somfai, five-star forward Alex Eschmeyer, four-star forward Nora Ezike and four-star wing, Carly Amborn.