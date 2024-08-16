New Stanford Women's Basketball Coach Kate Paye Ready to Keep Winning History Alive
Since 1985, with the lone exception being the 1995-96 season, legendary coach Tara VanDerveer has roamed the bench area for the Cardinal, creating a legendary name for herself as head coach of the Stanford women’s basketball having led the program to 27 Pac-12 regular season titles, 13 NCAA Final Four appearances and three national championships, among other achievements during her multiple decade tenure. But now, after 38 seasons, VanDerveer opted to retire, paving the way for longtime assistant, Kate Paye, to take over the reins and keep the winning ways going.
A former guard at Stanford, playing for the Cardinal under VanDerveer from 1991-1995, Paye then played part of six seasons in both the ABL and the WNBA, retiring in 2002 to become a coach full time. Spending the early part of her coaching career as an assistant at both San Diego State and Pepperdine, Paye rejoined Stanford as an assistant coach in 2007, serving as a key assistant on VanDerveer’s staff. Promoted to associate head coach prior to the 2016-17 season, Paye remained in that role until VanDerveer’s retirement, being a key member of the staff that helped lead Stanford to a national title in 2021.
Paye is a Stanford Cardinal through and through, not only continuing the legacy that her parents and sibling started by also attending Stanford, but she herself was born at Stanford Medical Center, and the opportunity for her to lead her alma mater as the woman in charge proves destiny played a role in her eventually getting the job.
Familiar with the system already and knowing the true meaning of what being a Cardinal is all about, being able to bring in a new head coach who was already on staff and keep the continuity within the program should make the transition not only into the new era, but also a new conference, much easier. Despite needing to adapt to the travel situation as well as the style of play that comes with a new conference, Paye being in charge to lead the way has confidence spewing throughout the entire program.
Her first head coaching job, Paye will look to create her own legacy and make a name for herself as she kickstarts the next generation of women’s basketball at Stanford. While the rookie head coach will certainly have her work cut out for her, she is more than ready for the journey of not only keeping Stanford as a basketball powerhouse, but also keeping the VanDerveer legacy alive and thriving.