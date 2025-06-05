Press Release: Stanford's Hailee Swain Selected for USA U19 National Team Trials
STANFORD, Calif. – Incoming freshman Hailee Swain has been invited to the 2025 USA Women’s U19 National Team trials at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
A total of 27 players are expected to participate in the trials beginning on June 18 to select a 12-member team that will compete at the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup from July 12-20 in Brno, Czechia.
Swain has won a pair of gold medals playing for the United States, the first at the 2023 FIBA U16 Women's Americas Championship, where she averaged 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.5 steals, and at last summer’s FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup, where she put up 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in seven games.
The 5-foot-11 Swain is a five-star prospect rated as the eighth-best player in the country. She was a McDonald’s All American, Jordan Brand Classic All-American and was on the USA Basketball roster for the Nike Hoop Summit. Swain is part of the nation’s third-ranked recruiting class according to espnW HoopGurlz along with Lara Somfai, Alex Eschmeyer, Nora Ezike and Carly Amborn.
Those five will join a returning core of 10 letterwinners, including All-ACC second team selection Nunu Agara, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder from a season ago.
In Brno, USA Basketball will compete in Group A alongside Israel, Hungary and Korea. The U.S. will face Korea on July 12 before taking on Hungary the following day, both at 11:15 a.m. PT. Group play concludes against Israel on July 15 at 5:30 a.m. PT.
The FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup features the world's top 16 U19 national teams who qualify based on their finishes the previous year at the biennial U18 zone championships. The United States won gold at the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s World Cup. Team USA has won the gold medal in nine of the last 10 competitions, including each of the last three.