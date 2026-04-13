Stanford Guard Chooses North Carolina in Transfer Portal

The exodus from The Farm is in full swing, as seven players have decided to enter the transfer portal, and now three of them have found new homes. Standout freshman Lara Somfai was the first to find new digs, landing with TCU, followed by former four-star recruit Harper Peterson signing on with Tennessee.

Now, it's junior guard Chloe Clardy that has found a new home with North Carolina. On April 11 she officially announced that she'd be in the portal, and the following day she also announced her commitment to UNC.

Clardy has been a big piece of the Cardinal scheme the past two seasons, playing in 64 total games in that span, while starting 29 of them. Regardless of whether she was starting or not, she was still on the court right around 30 minutes per game.

This past season she was averaging 31.8 minutes per game, putting up 12 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 turnovers. Her three-point prowess went down a touch this past season, going from 37.9% in 2024-25, to 30.5% in the most recent campaign.

Overall, she can be a spark plug for an offense when needed, can run the offense if she needs to do that, or can be a facilitator. She can have an impact on the game in a number of ways, which is what makes her dangerous on the court. Clardy will be a solid addition to the UNC program for her senior season.

Losing Clardy certainly stings, but having her go to a conference opponent could lead to an interesting matchup down the road next season.

Clardy joins big weekend additions for Tar Heels

Nov 9, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowgirls forward Achol Akot (11) goes after a loose ball during the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In addition to Clardy, the Tar Heels also added transfers Achol Akot and Sophie Burrows to the program in the past few days.

Akot, a 6-foot-1 junior that averaged 12.4 points per game and 7.2 rebounds, is a native of Ottawa, ON and spent this past season with Oklahoma State after two years with UCF. She started every game last season and is going to provide a nice boost on the interior for UNC.

Burrows heads over from Syracuse, and is yet another junior guard. She is 6-foot-2 and hails from Lower Plenty, Victoria in Australia. She had been with Syracuse the past three seasons and even spent the last two as a starter for the program. She averaged 30.4 minutes per game last season, along with 11 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.9 turnovers.

UNC is putting together a solid group of soon-to-be seniors that can score, but also grab rebounds, generate baskets for others, and contribute some steals on the defensive end. After UCLA won the national title led by a strong group of seniors, it appears as though UNC is taking a crack at composing their own roster in a similar fashion.

That could spell trouble for Stanford on the court and in the ACC, while they are already facing plenty of questions in the portal and about their own roster construction.

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