Stanford Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Exits Raise Questions

The Stanford women's basketball program is dealing with some huge losses in the transfer portal, but it's how they're leaving that is standing out. With six players announcing their intention to enter the transfer portal, including two starters in junior Nunu Agara and freshman Lara Somfai. Those two played huge roles on the court, and replacing their production isn't going to be easy.

But it's not just them that Stanford will be losing to the portal. Freshman Carly Amborn, sophomore Harper Peterson and juniors Mary Ashley Stevenson and Courtney Ogden have also announced their own intentions to go elsewhere, on top of the natural losses of seniors Telana Lepolo, Lauren Green and Stavi Papadaki.

That's a total of nine players being lost either to graduation or the portal so far, with just two incoming recruits slated to join the team in Jordyn Wheeler and Elyse Ngenda.

It seems pretty apparent that not all of this movement was exactly planned for in the transfer portal, and judging by some of the statements announcing the player's intent to enter the portal, there may be some trouble brewing on The Farm.

One group left out of numerous statements

Let's take a look at some of the statements from the women that will be entering the transfer portal. First up, we have Mary Ashley Stevenson, whose statement begins, "I let the coaching staff know earlier in the week that I will not return to Stanford to play basketball next season."

Further down, after mentioning her bond with her teammates, she says, "But I have decided to find a basketball environment that suits me better. I am really excited about that." That raises some eyebrows, but by itself, may not mean much.

Harper Peterson almost pointedly didn't thank the coaches, first thanking God, and then the "trainers, doctors, physical therapists and other support staff who supported me through my season-ending injury last year. Your care and dedication meant everything during such a challenging time."

Peterson goes on to thank her parents, her teammates, and the fans.

Freshman Carly Amborn began by saying she's grateful for her year at Stanford, calling it a special place. She then thanked her teammates and says she has gained 14 sisters out of her year on The Farm, and thanks the fans before saying that she too will be entering the portal.

Those are the three players that did not mention the coaching staff at all.

Both Nunu Agara and Lara Somfai did, with the freshman saying, "This program has meant so much to me, and I'll always be thankful for my coaches, teammates, and the entire community that have supported me along the way."

Agara's mention of the coaches: "To my coaches, training staff, and support staff, thank you for your time, effort, and investment in me. Thank you for believing in me and helping shape me into the person I am today. I am truly grateful."

Courtney Ogden had not released a statement at the time of this writing.

Whatever is happening on The Farm is going to leave a lot of work left to be done to not only fill out a roster for next season, but to hopefully even get them to take a step forward after missing the NCAA tournament for two straight seasons. Missing the tournament for a third straight year could very much be on the table unless things turn around, and quickly.

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