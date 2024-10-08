Stanford men's and women's basketball to begin new era with ACC tipoff event
Basketball season is inching closer by the day. On Wednesday, Stanford Cardinal basketball will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina for media day and will participate in the ACC Tip Off event, signaling the start of the Cardinal’s era as members of the ACC.
The event, which will be held from Tuesday to Thursday, will also include the women’s basketball programs, press conferences from players and coaches with Stanford head coach Kyle Smith and players Maxime Raynaud and Jaylen Blakes being the representatives for the Cardinal.
For the women, those press conferences will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Stanford’s press conference scheduled for 7:30 a.m. (PT) on Wednesday. Head coach Kate Paye, and players Brooke Demetre and Talana Lepolo will be the Cardinal interviewed.
After finishing 14-18 in their final season in the Pac-12, the men’s program fired former coach Jerod Haase and replaced him with Smith, who was hired from Washington State. Finding success with the Cougars, leading them to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2008, the Cardinal hired Smith hoping that his coaching style, dubbed ‘nerd ball,’ can revitalize a program that hasn’t been to an NCAA tournament since 2014.
In what was a legendary era under longtime coach Tara VanDerveer, the women’s team will enter their new era in the ACC with Kate Paye at the helm after VanDerveer announced her retirement in April. Paye, who has been on the staff as an assistant since 2007 and also played for the Cardinal as a guard back in the 90s, has won two national titles, one as a player in 1992 and one as an assistant coach in 2021. Serving as VanDerveer’s lead assistant since 2016, Paye taking over allows for a smooth transition and will help the culture stay exactly how it was during the VanDerveer era.
Despite both teams being in different phases, this season will prove vital for the men and the women as both of them look to make their mark and cement themselves among the greats of the ACC. Both seasons will begin in November, with the women playing Le Moyne on Nov. 4 and the men playing Denver on the same day.