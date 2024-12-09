Stanford Sports Schedule This Week Includes Sweet 16 Challenge
This week will be a quiet one on The Farm, as all sports will be having light schedules with finals week at Stanford. That leads to just two contests to keep an eye on, yet, both will have plenty to watch for.
Thursday, December 12
This is a big one, as the Stanford Cardinal women's volleyball team will take on Florida at a neutral site in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cardinal won their first two matchups of the NCAA Championship at home against Sacramento State and Loyola Marymount, advancing to Thursday's Sweet 16 date with Florida.
This will be Stanford's second time playing in Louisville this season, as the team took on the No.5 Cardinals back in September, losing 3-0. They would end up avenging that loss on November 30 against a No. 3 ranked Louisville at Maples, taking them down 3-1.
Stanford ended the season as the No. 5 team in the nation, with Florida ranked No. 22. In the tournament, Stanford is a No. 2 seed, while Florida is a No. 6. The Gators knocked off Colgate in the first round, and then No. 3 Kansas, 3-2, to advance to take on the Cardinal.
This game will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and will take place at 4 p.m.
Friday, December 13
The Stanford women's basketball team will be looking to get back in the win column as they travel up north to Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears in their first taste of ACC action. Thus far, both of Stanford's losses (7-2) have come on the road, with the first coming against Indiana, and the second an overtime heartbreaker against LSU last Thursday.
This will be one of just two games for the Cardinal before they take on Ohio State at Chase Center in San Francisco in the Invisalign Bay Area Women's Classic on December 20.
Early on this season, sophomore Nunu Agara has been a huge standout performer, leading the team in points per game (18.8), rebounds (7), and blocks (1.1). She's also getting over 30 minutes per game. Her best performance this season was actually in the previous game against LSU. She went for a career-high 29 on 12-of-16 shooting that included two triples, collected 13 boards, dished out two assists, had one block, and went 3-of-4 from the line.
She filled up that stat sheet.
Friday's contest will tip-off at 7 p.m. live on the ACC Network.