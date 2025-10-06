Stanford WBB Releases Full Schedule For 2025-26 Campaign
Stanford women's basketball announced their full season schedule this morning with the ACC media day taking place. With the Cardinal missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in decades, this will be a huge season for the Stanford women to show that last year was just a blip on the radar.
Part of the excitement surrounding this season swirls around the incoming freshmen recruits, which has landed Stanford the No. 3 recruiting class in the country. In addition to the incoming talent, which includes a number of five-and-four-star additions.
Junior Nunu Agara returns for another season, and after leading the program in points and rebounds last season, she will be looking to break out even further and lead the Cardinal back to March Madness.
Below is the full press release sent out by Stanford.
STANFORD, Calif. – Ten Stanford women’s basketball games will air across ESPN networks in 2025-26. ESPN and the ACC announced their women’s basketball television schedule and game times for the upcoming season at ACC Tipoff Monday in Charlotte.
Season tickets, flex plans, group tickets, and nonconference single-game seats are now on sale for Stanford’s 2025-26 season. Fans can explore availability by or by contacting the Stanford Athletics ticket office at 800-STANFORD or . Single-game tickets for the Cardinal’s ACC home games will go on sale Tuesday, October 21.
Stanford’s first two TV dates, both ESPN2 broadcasts, come as part of previously announced December matchups with Tennessee and Oregon. The Cardinal hosts the Lady Vols in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. PT and faces Oregon in the Invisalign Bay Area Women’s Classic at Chase Center on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. PT.
Stanford will be on ACC Network to start its first conference road trip at NC State on New Year’s Day (11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET). Its game at North Carolina on Sunday, Jan. 4 will tip at either 9 a.m. PT/noon ET or 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and air on ESPN or ACC Network.
The Cardinal’s Sunday, Jan. 11 home game against Duke will be carried on ESPN (2 p.m. PT) before two more ACC Network broadcasts follow in road games at Syracuse on Sunday, Jan. 18 (11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET) and California on Sunday, Jan. 25 (3 p.m. PT).
Stanford hosts Louisville at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 29 in a game broadcast on ESPN.
The Cardinal’s final ACC road swing through Florida will include two ACC Network games. Stanford at Miami is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET and its meeting with Florida State is set for Sunday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET.
Stanford returns 10 letterwinners to the squad, including All-ACC second team selection Nunu Agara, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder from a season ago. Joining Agara and the Cardinal are five standout freshmen that comprise the nation’s third-ranked recruiting class in McDonald’s All-Americans Hailee Swain, Lara Somfai and Alexandra Eschmeyer, along with four-star talents Nora Ezike and Carly Amborn.