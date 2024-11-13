Stanford's recruiting class among the best in women's basketball
Stanford women's basketball is certainly on a high note right now. After entering the season with plenty of questions from the outside about what this program would be as they entered life in the ACC and without legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer, the Cardinal women have reclaimed a spot in the AP Top 25 and just announced a very strong recruiting class that includes four players in the top-100.
Hailee Swain, 5-11, Marietta, Ga., Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School
First among them is the No. 9 ranked recruit in the nation according to espnW HoopGurlz, Hailee Swain. She is one of three five-star prospects in this class and has won a pair of gold medals while playing for the United States in the 2023 FIBA U16 Women's Americas Championship, and in last summer's FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup.
Swain on picking Stanford: "I chose Stanford because I know will get the best of both worlds, academics and athletics,” Swain said. “I love the opportunities I will be given on the court, and I love the sense of family I feel whenever I step on campus. Stanford chose me by always believing in who I am as a player and as a person. Stanford is my home."
Coach Kate Paye on Swain: "Hailee is a lightning-quick guard and leader who can play both with the ball in her hands and off the ball,” Paye said. “She is similar to a Candice Wiggins-type player. She is fiercely competitive, a great defender, scores off the bounce and has a wonderful 3-point shot."
Lara Somfai 6-4, Adelaide, South Australia, IMG Academy (FL)
Somfai is another five-star talent headed to Stanford, and is ranked as the No. 16 overall recruit by espnW HoopGurlz. She was in Mexico this past July along with Alex Eschmeyer and Hailee Swain for the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup, where she led Australia to a fifth-place finish, pacing her team in scoring by averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in seven games.
Somfai on picking Stanford: “When I first got to Stanford, I felt like I arrived home,” Somfai said. “From the first moment I was part of a family, a sisterhood, and that feeling is unlike anything I have ever felt. In my heart, I knew I wanted to come. Stanford is a special place and it’s not just about basketball. You’re surround by like-minded people, with access to the top resources and institutions in the world of art, literature, science and anything you could ever dream of. I’m excited to be a part of something incredible, continue Tara’s legacy and build something special.”
Coach Paye on Somfai: "Lara is extremely versatile and can play any position 2 through 5,” Paye said. “The best player in Australia, she has a beautiful 3-point shot, can play off the dribble and post up, and is a wonderful passer.”
Nora Ezike, 6-2, La Grange, Ill., Lyons Township
Nora Ezike is ranked as the No. 84 recruit in women's basketball. She was contacted by coach Paye in April, visited Stanford in June, and committed in July.
Ezike on joining Stanford: “Stanford has always been my dream school because of the unique combination of athletic and academic excellence,” Ezike said of her decision. “On my visit, the campus was beautiful, and the players and coaches were friendly and sincere. Everything just felt right.”
Coach Paye on Ezike: “Nora is an athletic, physical forward with a fantastic all-around game,” Paye said. “She attacks the basket, is a great rebounder and defender and can shoot from behind the arc.”
Alex Eschmeyer, 6-5, Boulder, Colo., Peak to Peak Charter School
Eschmeyer is the third five-star talent on the list and is ranked as the No. 31 overall recruiting prospect. In July she won a gold medal while playing with future teammate Hailee Swain, and Eschmeyer has averaged 19.9 points and 12.7 rebounds in her first three prep seasons.
Eschmeyer on joining Stanford: “I chose Stanford to pursue my athletic and academic aspirations while on the most beautiful campus surrounded by incredible people,” Eschmeyer said. “I grew up watching Stanford women’s basketball and dreaming of playing there one day. When I went on my visit and saw firsthand the love and support the teammates and staff showed each other, I knew I would be joining a family and that there was no other place for me.”
Coach Paye on Eschmeyer: “Alex brings some much-needed size and length,” Paye said. “She’s 6-foot-5, left-handed, and is an extremely skilled big who can score with her back to the basket, but also possesses 3-point range and is a good passer out of the post.”
Carly Amborn, 6-2, Larkspur, Calif., San Domenico School
Amborn is a four-star recruit according to espnW HoopGurlz and was a San Francisco Chronicle All-Metro first teamer last season.
Amborn on joining Stanford: “Playing at Stanford has been my dream since I was seven years old,” Amborn said of her choice. “Stanford offers elite athletics, world-class academics and a program with an unmatched family atmosphere that is near home so my family can continue going to all my games.”
Coach Paye on Amborn: “For fans of Stanford women’s basketball, Carly will remind a lot of people of Kate Starbird, Paye said. “She’s long and lanky, and an excellent shooter and great athlete who has also had an accomplished prep tennis career.”