Stanford Women’s Basketball Announces Tip-Off Time for Tennessee Showdown
Last season, the Cardinal experienced changes all throughout the program, with legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer retiring and being replaced by assistant coach, Kate Paye.
And in Paye's first season in charge, the Cardinal were also in their first season a new conference (ACC) while needing to establish a new identity after losing a handful of stars such as Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen.
With all that the Cardinal had to endure last season, they missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in nearly 40 years.
But now that the Cardinal have that strong recruiting class coming in and have a year of experience in the ACC under their belt, expectations are high on The Farm, with the program hoping to return to the national spotlight and compete for a national title once again.
Women's college basketball is flooded with talent, and a national title run will not be easy for Stanford, but given the program's track record, it would not be wise to count them out.
The Cardinal will return to the hardwood in late October, with their first game of the season being an exhibition against Cal State LA. The tip-off time for that one is still TBD.
Here is the full press release send out by Stanford.
Tip-off Time Against Tennessee
STANFORD, Calif. - Stanford’s ACC/SEC Challenge home game against Tennessee on Wednesday, December 3 will tip off at 6 p.m. PT and air on ESPN2, the network announced Wednesday morning.
The matchup will be the 40th all-time in a series that began December 1988. Stanford is 14-25 all-time against Tennessee, but is 10-7 in Maples Pavilion and has won the last four in the series. The most recent meeting was a 77-70 win at home on Dec. 18, 2022 behind 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks from Cameron Brink.
Stanford’s remaining tip times and broadcast information will be released in the coming weeks. Women’s basketball season ticket memberships, starting at $215, are now available for the 2025-26 season. Explore availability by clicking here or by contacting the Stanford Athletics Ticket Office at 800-STANFORD or athleticstickets@stanford.edu for more information.
Stanford returns 10 letterwinners to the squad, including All-ACC second team selection Nunu Agara, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder from a season ago. Joining Agara and the Cardinal are five standout freshmen that comprise the nation’s third-ranked recruiting class in McDonald’s All-Americans Hailee Swain, Lara Somfai and Alexandra Eschmeyer, along with four-star talents Nora Ezike and Carly Amborn.