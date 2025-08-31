Former Stanford Teammates Brink and Hull Briefly Forget They're on Different Teams
From 2020-2022, Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull and Los Angeles Spark star Cameron Brink were teammates on The Farm at Stanford, winning a National Championship together in 2020-21, along with Haley Jones and Kiana Williams, who are also in the WNBA this season.
This weekend in a hard fought Fever win, 76-75, Brink and Hull were facing off against each other in a game that had big playoff implications for the Sparks. Hull extended her hand towards a Fever teammate, looking for a high five, and Brink rose her hand to meet Hull's for a brief moment before realizing that the two are no longer teammates.
They shared a laugh immediately.
When the two joined forces at Stanford in 2020-21, they became a huge force in college basketball (hence the championship) on both sides of the court, but particularly on the defensive end. Hull and Brink would play together during the 2021-22 campaign as well, going 32-4 that season, including 16-0 in conference play.
They would end up losing in the national semifinal to Connecticut, who were led by Aaliah Edwards and also had a sophomore Paige Bueckers on the roster.
Not too long after that, Hull entered the WNBA Draft and was selected sixth overall by the Fever with the third of four first round picks. Indiana also selected NaLyssa Smith (No. 2), Emily Engstler (No. 4) and Queen Egbo (No. 10) in that first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft.
Brink remained at Stanford for two more seasons, and the Cardinal would lose to Mississippi in the second round of the Tournament in 2023, and to NC State in 2024. Brink would enter the Draft following her senior year in '24, and would end up being selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the second overall pick, right after the Fever took Caitlin Clark. The Sparks also took Rickea Jackson with the fourth overall pick.
The Fever are currently in playoff position at 21-18, holding onto the sixth overall seed. The only team that is not in the top eight that is also still alive happens to be Brink's Sparks. LA enters Sunday with a 17-20 record and in ninth place overall.
In between the Fever and Sparks are the Seattle Storm, who hold a 22-19 record and sit basically tied with Indiana in winning percentage, though they hold the No. 7 seed. RIght behind them are the expansion Golden State Valkyries (20-18), who are just a half-game back of both teams. They're also just 2.5 up on the Sparks as we head into the final weeks of the season.