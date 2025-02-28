Stanford Women's Basketball Handles Business Against Miami
At this time of the season, wins are a necessity. On Thursday night, the Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 7-10 ACC) took care of business against Miami (14-14, 4-13 ACC) at Maples Pavilion, taking down the Hurricanes 86-69.
It was a big night for senior forward Brooke Demetre, who led all Cardinal players with 19 points and six assists (a career high) while Courtney Ogden contributed 18 points. Other notables for the Cardinal include Chloe Clardy (16 points, six assists) and Elena Bosgana (15 points).
The first half of the game was a battle, featuring four ties and ten lead changes, with both teams shooting an even 50% from both the field and from three.
At the halftime break, Stanford was only up 45-44. However, the third quarter is when things really shifted. After Miami star Courtney Williams scored for the Hurricanes, the Cardinal then proceeded to go on a 13-0 run over the next four or so minutes, eventually taking a 12 point lead with just under six minutes left on the clock.
Unable to chip away at the lead for the rest of the game, the Cardinal were able to secure the win and keep their hopes of earning a first round bye in the ACC tournament alive. The women's ACC tournament is set to begin with first round action on Wednesday, March 5, with games every day until an ACC champion is crowned on Sunday, March 9.
Bosgana scored eight of the Cardinal's 13 points during their 13-0 run, which included a pair of big threes. Clardy scored a second chance three off of a rebound while Demetre capitalized for two after a turnover from Miami guard, Haley Cavinder.
Allowing 21 and 23 points, respectively, to Miami in the first and second quarters, the Cardinal defense locked in and only gave up 25 points during the entire second half.
Offensively, they shot around 53% for the night, their highest percentage since November, while recording 22 assists against 11 turnovers. In the second half, the Cardinal's defense forced Miami to commit 11 turnovers while their offense had 12 assists and only four turnovers.
Behind the three-point line, the Cardinal managed to shoot 14-for-27, which tied for their second most three-pointers in a game this season.
Stanford will now shift its focus onto the final game of the regular season, when Georgia Tech comes to town on Sunday. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. (PT) and will air on the The CW.
If the Cardinal are able to beat Georgia Tech, Virginia loses to North Carolina, and Virginia Tech loses to Clemson, the Cardinal would earn the No. 9 seed in the ACC tournament and would play Thursday at 10:30 a.m. (PT). After the Georgia Tech game, Bosgana, Demetre and Jzaniya Harriel will be honored for senior day.