3 takeaways following Syracuse's 88-68 drubbing at the hands of NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Syracuse basketball season continued to careen out of control Tuesday night in front of a charged-up and most impressive crowd of 15,636 at the Lenovo Center, which is as big as any legitimate Dome crowd that has witnessed the Orange at home this season.

NC State (15-6, 6-2) led from start-to-finish, by four at the half, and several times when a Syracuse basket could get the Orange (12-9, 3-5) within two points, NCSU responded, finally driving home the point that it was the better team which a flourish over the final 10 minutes outscoring SU by 16 in the second half on route to the 88-68 pasting.

In fact, the Syracuse streak is now 85 minutes and counting of game action in which it has not had a lead over the opponent. Ouch.

To an exasperated Adrian Autry postgame, desperate times call for desperate measures.

There was really not much more Autry could add to the fourth straight loss then we have heard after the defeats in Las Vegas, to Hofstra, and during the current downturn.

The SU offense cannot rely solely on Donnie Freeman and J.J. Starling (41 of SU's 68 points), the backcourt lack of production from point guard Nait George continues to be pronounced, the bench has not pulled its weight collectively, and the man defense has been exposed time and again by speedier, athletic ACC players.

"We're struggling right now, so I am trying to look at different things," Autry said when asked about his late substitution of bench players (including the Syracuse basketball debut of five-star football recruit Calvin Russell III who scored three points and had one rebound) after conceding the game with 1:48 to play. "We can't continue to move on this way. We've got to look at everything, everything is on the table now."

George, in particular, has really had difficulties in his ACC games. He finished just 2-of-12 shooting, 0-for-4 from three, and if not for a late third assist, the game would have seen center Will Kyle III as the team leader with three assists.

State's Quadir Copeland comes back to haunt his ex-team along with current teammate Darrion Williams

The Wolfpack backcourt totally outclassed the Orange led by Copeland who finished with 19 points and a game-high nine assists. His play was matched by chirping loud and far from an hour before tipoff, right through the entire 40 minutes of game action. His high-priced, Texas Tech transfer acquisition Williams formed the dynamic duo with Copeland, finishing with a team-high 23 points.

Copeland dominated on top of the offense, either deciding to drive to the basket with his twists and turns to attempt layups, or find open teammates with nifty passes for in-close baskets.

"I didn't let this game get to my head, I didn't let the emotions get to me," Copeland said about facing his former coach Autry and one teammate in Starling. "My teammates knew how important this game was to me, they had my back, and they showed how I can make assists if they are hitting their shots."

A four game Syracuse basketball losing streak is treading into unfamiliar territory

It is one of Jim Boeheim's coaching career statistics that we have always been marveled by the accomplishment.

Never in his 47-year career did any of his Orange teams lose five straight games. On four occasions there were four game losing streaks ,and once a close call in a Dome overtime win on a Terrance Roberts buzzer-beating three-pointer to edge Rutgers in 2006, but never five straight defeats.

Saturday against Notre Dame (6:00 p.m. ET / The CW) the 'Cuse will look to avoid in Autry's third season, what has not occurred in any SU season since a six-game losing streak in 1969, dropping five straight games.

"We're upset, obviously, upset," Kyle said when asked about the mood of a losing locker room. "We are competitors, we want to win every game. (Simply), we need to do better for sure. But we're still together in these tough times."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse on our message board, Cuse Classified!