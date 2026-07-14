ACC Kickoff media event spotlights an important season for the league and Syracuse football

CHARLOTTE. N.C. - Let the build-up to the Syracuse season opener September 5 against FCS foe New Hampshire (12:00 p.m. ET / ACC Network), get under way in the broiling heat of the mid-July.

The 'Cuse contingent takes to the press conference stage at ACC Kickoff Thursday (12:00 p.m. ET / ACC Network) at the Uptown Hilton's expansive third floor facilities, with the event being held within this bustling city's center business district for the last 11 years (no event in 2020).

The 'Kickoff' kicks-off with the annual Commissioner's Forum

As is a usual protocol for this event's agenda, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips first provides his state-of-the conference update Wednesday, followed by what most years has been an entertaining Q & A session both testing Phillips patience at times, or perhaps causing laughter to erupt throughout the room.

This year, with so many offseason developments Phillips will not lack for raised hands in the audience.

Those issues including the NCAA's June adoption of the "5-in-5" rule moving to five years in which a player has to complete five years of collegiate eligibility, the Big Ten and SEC''s continued push to expand revenue-sharing dollars, the expansion of the College Football Playoff from its current 12 team bracket, not to mention the ongoing drama surrounding future conference (geographic?) realignment.

The league on Monday announced that longtime (23-years) conference referee Gary Patterson will take over as the new Supervisor of Football Officials. He succeeds Al Riveron who retired after serving in the role since 2022.

One aspect of Patterson's new job will be to continue working with ESPN on all league televised games to enhance the instant replay access during stoppages of play for game reviews, which has been met with great reviews from media, fans, and even coaching staffs.

Syracuse in the media spotlight in year three of the Fran Brown era

Syracuse football's first (of only two) impressive ACC seasons, was in 2018 under Dino Babers when the Orange finished 10-3 and won their bowl game over West Virginia.

SU subsequently received two first-place votes the following season to win the Coastal Division, the second-place overall voting behind Clemson that year is still the 'Cuse's best showing in any ACC preseason media poll.

Unfortunately, we know how that 2019 season played out with a 5-7 finish.

Brown's first season in 2024 produced the other 10-3 record with a bowl game win over Washington State. In last year's preseason poll. however, the strong '24 season did not equate to respect from the media with SU picked to finish 12th of the 17 teams.

While Steve Angeli was on track a quarter of the way through last season to prove those naysayers wrong until he suffered his season-ending injury, Angeli will be set to explain to all that listen this week why the Orange should not be counted out this season.

Angeli will be joined Thursday by teammates Antoine Deslauriers and Demetres Samuel Jr. and Brown, who is looking for a bounce-back season with new boss Bryan Blair now looking over his shoulder.

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