Three Syracuse players announced to represent the Orange at 2026 ACC Kickoff event

Only two days after the final ACC team competed in a 2025-26 academic year sporting event, North Carolina falling Monday evening in the College World Series in Omaha to Oklahoma, the conference has moved on to the 2026-27 sports seasons, and its annual first big event on the calendar - ACC Kickoff, to be held again at the Uptown Hilton hotel in Charlotte.

On Wednesday, the league announced the complete roster of players who will join their respective head coach representing their school for a day of media interviews and comradery, with the 17 teams divided over the three day event. The Syracuse contingent will be in the spotlight on July 16.

Arguably the three biggest "name" players will be joining Fran Brown representing the 'Cuse

While you could perhaps make a case for defensive back Chris Peal or injury-recuperating WR and basketball team member Calvin Russell III (despite not playing a down of college football), SU will be sending its three most prominent players to Charlotte in QB Steve Angeli, LB Antoine Deslauiers, and DB Demetres Samuel Jr.

It was obvious that redshirt senior QB Angeli, the team's most important player, would be in attendance in Charlotte, and no doubt he will be asked repeatedly about his health.

Angeli, who proclaimed earlier this week he is physically set to go for the upcoming season, will likely find himself recalling the stories to the assembled media about his rehabilitation process recovering from last year's season-ending Achilles injury, and his goals to finish off a complete season from where he left off directing SU to a fast 3-1 start in '25.

With new defensive coordinator Vince Kehres being praised throughout spring ball for how he has implemented his schemes and playing style, two of his star pupils on that side of the ball also figure to spend a lot of time talking about the differences he is making to a unit that was ranked 124th out of 134 FBS schools in total defense last season.

Unsung before the season, Deslauriers came out strong from game one to be named a Freshman All American by many publications, and became the first Orange player to lead (tied) the team in tackles (60) as a frosh.

Even before he practiced one spring ball snap for the 'Cuse last year, everyone following the program knew who Samuel was, mainly because when he began winter workouts in January 2025, he was just 17 years old. Samuel followed up by comprising an inaugural season in which he finished fourth in balloting for ACC Defensive Rookie of the year, and had the third-most pass breakups (nine) of any true freshman nationally.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.