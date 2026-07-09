2028 Canadian WR Mahkai Phillip ‘truly grateful’ for Syracuse offer

In March 2025, Syracuse was the first school to offer Marion (MA) Tabor Academy wide receiver Mahkai Phillip.

Phillip continues to hear from the Orange, and they rank high in his recruitment, he said to The Juice Online.

"I am truly grateful for my Syracuse offer especially as it was my first D1 offer,” Phillip said. "I will always remember that. We have had contact throughout the year.”

Phillip gets to know Williams

Phillips visited Syracuse for spring practice last year, and got a chance to meet the coaches and players, and spent a lot of time with assistant coach Stack Williams.

Williams ended up extending him the offer.

"Coach Stack was amazing,” Phillip said. “Very down to earth and easy to talk to.

Though Phillip currently plays at Tabor, he is originally from Ontario, Canada.

The Syracuse-Canadian pipeline

Syracuse has had a long history of recruiting Canadian athletes because of the proximity to Central New York. More recently, Antoine Deslauriers, who hails from Montreal, has had a big impact on the Orange.

He started as a true freshman, and was named a True Freshman All-American by On3.

Syracuse has also had success developing players like Matthew Bergeron, who is originally from Quebec, and was a second round pick of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in 2023.

“Coach Stack and I talked about my football background,” Phillip said. "The location being closer to home and family.”

The culture at SU

They also talked about the culture of Syracuse, which relies on Fran Brown’s mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

Williams also said to Phillip that the goal at Syracuse is to compete for ACC and National Titles, and that the goal for student-athletes is to develop both on and off the field.

“I think it’s a great school both athletically and academically,” Phillip said. "I also love the fact it’s close to home as my mom doesn’t like to miss games.”

Phillip is looking forward to the fall

He’s coming off a productive season where he helped the Seawolves to a perfect 9-0 season and he’s looking to take on a larger role this fall.

"My 2025 season I feel as thought I have grown tremendously and leaned a lot,” Phillip said. "A bit of a learning curve at the beginning but I feel I have adjusted well and am ready to go for the upcoming season.”

Phillip describes his style of play simply: He is a playmaker.

“6’4” wide receiver that moves like a slot,” Phillip said. “Give me the ball and I will give you a show."

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