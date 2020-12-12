Boeheim Criticizes Nate Oats, Defends Coach K

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim defended Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, while criticizing Alabama coach Nate Oats, on Saturday after the Orange's 101-63 win over Boston College. The comments stem from Oats' calling out coach K for comments about reassessing playing college basketball.

"I'd like to address one thing here that's important," Boeheim said. "Everybody knows Mike Krzyzewski is a friend of mine. Mike said in the summer, and September and October, we should delay the season. For some young coach (Nate Oats), who should know better but didn't, to suggest that Mike Krzyzewski doesn't want to play because he lost a couple of games? He's only won 1,100. Anybody that knows anything about college basketball knows that Mike Krzyzewski said that in the very beginning. In the very beginning. Looking into a delay of the season. Delay of the (NCAA) Tournament.

"I don't agree with it. I think we need to play because the vaccine's not going to be here for players and everybody until the summer. We're not going to be clear, if it works and I hope it well, we're not going to be clear until September. Really clear. So to delay now a month or two or whatever isn't going to change anything. It's not going to be under control. And, the safest place for our players is proven. On campus. There's a five, six percent test positive rate for everybody else. Everybody all around - some places not but most every place. Our players are testing positive at less than once percent. Seven hundred tests, two positives....

"Mike Krzyzewski, anybody that thinks he would not play because the team lost two games, it really is sad. I feel bad for somebody that would make a statement like that. I can understand how bloggers do that. That's what they do... Mike Krzyzewski isn't saying that because he doesn't want to play or he doesn't have a good team. He said that consistently from the beginning of the year. It's sad to see somebody say something like that. Really speaks to somebody's character."

"Well, should we not reassess that and see what would be best?" Coach K said on Tuesday in the wake of the number of cases and deaths spiking across the country.

Nate Oats reacted to those comments on Thursday.

"Do you think if Coach K hadn't lost his two nonconference games at home that he would still be saying that?" Oats said. "We 100 percent should be playing basketball."

The insinuation there by Oats is that if Duke had not lost two games to date, coach K's opinion would be different. Coach Boeheim defended his longtime friend with his comments on Saturday.

