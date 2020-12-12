Syracuse Dominates Boston College in ACC Opener

The Orange improve to 4-1 on the season with a convincing win over the Eagles.

Five Syracuse players scored in double figures and an active zone frustrated Boston College all afternoon as the Orange cruised to an 101-63 victory in the ACC opener for both squads. Syracuse improves to 4-1 (1-0) on the season with the win, while the Eagles drop to 1-5 (0-1). Syracuse has a week off before facing Buffalo in the Dome.

Wynston Tabbs hit a three for Boston College to give them a 3-2 lead. It would be their only lead of the game, as Buddy Boeheim announced his return on the next possession with a three of his own. Boeheim had missed the previous three games due to contact tracing from a positive COVID-19 test for a teammate. He finished with 17 points, two assists two steals in 25 minutes including three triples. He passed his dad, head coach Jim Boeheim, in career points during the game.

Syracuse had its best collective performance of the season, dominating Boston College on both ends. They shot the ball extremely well including from the outside, making 16 three pointers and shooting nearly 60% from the floor overall. The Orange shared the ball well with 21 assists on 31 made baskets.

Defensively, Syracuse forced 17 Boston College turnovers, held the Eagles to just eight made three pointers and under 35% shooting.

Joe Girard bounced back from a poor outing at Rutgers with 17 points on 6-8 shooting, including 5-7 from beyond the arc. He also added five assists and five rebounds. Alan Griffin was also hot from the outside, scoring a game high 19 points on 5-7 shooting from three point range. Griffin also had a team high eight rebounds.

Guerrier had a strong performance with. 14 points and five rebounds. Woody Newton gave Syracuse 14 productive minutes off the bench with nine points and four rebounds. Dolezaj showed off his all around game with 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Kadary Richmond scored 12 points, dished out two assists and had three steals in 20 minutes off the bench.

Syracuse's next game is against Buffalo on Saturday, December 19th. Tip time is to be announced.