Highlights: Buddy Boeheim Scores Game-High 21 vs Georgetown

Syracuse beat its old rival Georgetown 74-69 on Saturday to improve to 7-2 (1-1) on the season. In the win, Buddy Boeheim led all scorers with 21 points. Buddy also dished out four assists and grabbed five rebounds while shooting 9-18 overall including 3-6 from beyond the arc.

Things did not start out well for Buddy, however. He started the game cold, making just two of his first six shots including just one of four three pointers. That was in the first seven minutes of the game.

Over the next 33, however, he found his rhythm offensively. Boeheim was 8-12 shooting over that span and 2-2 from three point range. That made a huge difference for Syracuse, who got out to a big lead but had to hold on late when Georgetown made a charge.

One of the key sequences in the game featured Buddy making one of the most important shots of the game for the Orange.

Syracuse had held a 16 point lead in the second half, but Georgetown was making a late charge. They trimmed the lead to just four with a little over five minutes to go when Georgetown got a steal and looked for an easy transition bucket. The Hoyas best player, Jahvon Blair, took an outlet pass and charged towards the hoop at full speed.

A basket there trims the lead to two and give Georgetown all of the momentum. Robert Braswell, however, had other ideas. Braswell was trailing the play but was sizing up Blair as he sprinted towards him. When Blair attempted his layup, Braswell leaped and swatted it from behind. Even with the proper angle that is an incredibly difficult play to make, especially without fouling.

The ball bounced off of the backboard, Joe Girard chased it down and turned up court for a transition opportunity for Syracuse. He found an open Buddy Boeheim behind the three point line, and Buddy drilled the shot. Instead of a two point game, Syracuse led by seven.