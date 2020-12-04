Buddy Boeheim Could Miss Multiple Games While Quarantining

Thursday night before Syracuse's matchup with Niagara, the Athletics Department announced that a member of the men's basketball program tested positive for COVID-19. Buddy Boeheim was in close contact with that individual, and therefore missed the game. While he quarantines for seven days (as long as he does not test positive) per health guidelines, he could miss Syracuse's next two games against Rider and Rutgers. This will depend on when he began his quarantine. In order to be available for the game at Rutgers, he would have had to start quarantine on Monday. Syracuse Athletics was not specific on that aspect of the contact tracing.

Losing Buddy against Rider, while not ideal, is something Syracuse should be able to absorb. The Orange will still be heavy favorites. Losing Buddy for Syracuse's ACC/Big-10 Challenge game at Rutgers is a big blow. Buddy is one of Syracuse's best players, best outside shooters and best scorers. He is also among their most experienced players.

Syracuse is already without starting center Bourama Sidibe, who is out for approximately four weeks with a torn meniscus. Ranked 24th in the nation, Rutgers is 3-0 on the season with blowout wins over Sacred Heart, Fairleigh Dickinson and Hofstra. The Scarlet Knights were one of the surprise teams of the 2019-20 basketball season, but were unable to turn that into an NCAA Tournament berth due to the cancellation of the postseason as a result of the pandemic.

Without Buddy against Niagara, Kadary Richmond moved into the starting lineup. Richmond had eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in the first half. Freshman forward Woody Newton and junior forward Robert Braswell also saw extended minutes.

Buddy should be able to return for Syracuse's game at Boston College December 12th, provided he does not test positive while he is in quarantine.

