Another Member of Syracuse Basketball Tests Positive for COVID-19

Syracuse Athletics released a statement that stated a member of the Syracuse men's basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19.

"One member of the Syracuse Men's Basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19," Syracuse Athletics said in a press release. "The positive result stems from our testing that occurred last week. Consistent with Onondaga County Health Department guidelines, that individual, and the team, are taking all necessary precautions. This includes other members of the team sitting out tonight's game as a result of our contact tracing protocol."

Syracuse has not disclosed who tested positive, nor who is missing the game. However, junior guard Buddy Boeheim was not seen in early pregame warmups, which is outside of his normal routine. According to Mike Waters of the Syracuse Post-Standard, Buddy Boeheim is in the contact tracing group and will miss the game. That likely means increased minutes for true freshman Kadary Richmond. Center Bourama Sidibe is unavailable as he is sidelined with an injury.

The news comes on the heels of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, and one other undisclosed member of the program, testing positive last month, and the program pausing all team activities for two weeks leading up to the season opener against Bryant. The team resumed activities on Thanksgiving Day, getting in one practice before the game.

Syracuse won the season opener 85-84. They face Niagara Thursday night in their second game of the season. Who tested positive and is sitting out was not immediately known.

The Orange was sloppy in the opener against Bryant, trailing by as many as 13 in the second half. They battled back with an improved defensive effort and a couple of key runs. The one point victory improved Syracuse to 1-0 on the season, and the sloppiness was largely attributed to the lack of practice for two weeks.