Carmelo Anthony: Wine Connoisseur

Former Syracuse and current NBA star Carmelo Anthony is featured on the May issue of Wine Spectator Magazine. Melo has become quite the wine aficionado, which led to being put on the cover of the latest issue. Not only does Melo collect win, but he is also creating his own.

In addition, Melo has a YouTube series called "What's In Your Glass?" where he interviews celebrities about wine and a variety of other topics. Guests in the series include Patti LaBelle, Candace Parker, LL Cool J, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish and many others.

"During quarantine, I remember being in Zooms all day long, talking to people, and people sharing photos of bottles of wine and saying, ‘Hey, this is what we’re drinking,’" Anthony said in the Wine Spectator article. "I thought, let’s share a toast. Quarantine is stressful, the pandemic is crazy, let’s sit back and have a glass of wine. I started doing it every Monday, just friends and family.

“It was supposed to be just about wine, but so many other things were happening in our community and society and that led to, ‘OK, we’re talking about wine but we’re also going to address the issues happening in our community and our country…And what better way to discuss what’s happening in our world than over a glass of wine?”

Melo traces some of his passion for wine back to a 2015 trip with LeBron James, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade.

"We had so many conversations about wine," Anthony told Wine Spectator. "So much was spurred by that trip…I think that was really the start of the wine culture in the NBA. Other guys saw and said, ‘Oh sh*t, I see. It’s cool to drink wine. Look at what they’re doing. They’re having a good time, eating good food, drinking good wine.'"

Anthony is averaging 13.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Portland Trail Blazers this season while shooting over 38% from beyond the arc.