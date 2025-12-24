Checking in on Syracuse transfers Westry, Taylor, Cuffe, Majstorovic and Patterson

Earlier we had a chance to check in on Syracuse transfers Quadir Copeland, Chris Bell, Peter Carey, Maliq Brown and Elijah Moore.

But that is only half of former Syracuse players that now find themselves on new rosters. We're going to check in with five more below.

Chance Westry – UAB

After yet another season hampered by injury in 24-25, Westry transferred out of Syracuse after playing just three games in two seasons. Westry moved back to Alabama, joining UAB and Andy Kennedy. Westry has flourished in 12 games so far with the Blazers.

In 26.4 minutes a night, Westry has posted 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, while shooting an American Conference leading 51.9% from the field. Westry finally looks like what everyone thought he would be, and in UAB’s recent outing against Cleveland State, he put up a career high of 31 points. UAB is currently 8-4.

Justin Taylor – James Madison

Justin Taylor enters his senior year and year two with the JMU Dukes. Taylor is backing up his subpar first season with JMU, with a seemingly worse one. This season, he is hardly getting an action, avergaing just 6.7 minutes per game, and avergaing less than a single point.

As Taylor’s collegiate career starts to wind down, it is unfortunately evident that he never found his touch from beyond the arc. For a team like JMU, one with no real tournament aspirations, Taylor’s minutes will continue to dwindle.

Kyle Cuffe Jr. - Mercer

After two seasons of spotty play under coach Autry, Cuffe transferred to Mercer. Since joining Mercer, Cuffe has garnered more consistent minutes and has been more effective on the court.

In 12 games, Cuffe has gotten 14.3 minutes per game and 7.2 points and 2 rebounds per game while shooting 38.6% from 3 on 3.7 attempts. In his two seasons at Syracuse, Cuffe shot roughly 30% from three. Since joining Mercer, it is evident that he has added a new tool for his game.

Peter Majstorovic – Long Beach State

Peter Majstorovic saw spotty minutes and never really fit into a roll at Syracuse. He hit the portal and joined Long Beach State where he fits right in and is a reliable and consistent starter.

He is playing a massive 32.4 minutes per night and has a usage rate of 22.3%. He is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 49.6% from the field.

Unfortunately for Long Beach State, as a team they have yet to find a rhythm, starting out 3-9. As for Majstorovic, he has strung together two 20+ point outings, and can use this season to get back into form and launch pad the back half of his collegiate career.

William Patterson - New Orleans

After a transfer season at Three Rivers College, Patterson ended up moving on to the New Orleans Privateers. Patterson has seen limited action so far, appearing in two games and has not recorded any points so far in the 2025-26 campaign.

