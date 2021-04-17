Syracuse Women's Basketball Lands Arizona State Transfer Eboni Walker

Syracuse women's basketball continues to be active in the transfer portal. On Saturday, Arizona State forward transfer Eboni Walker committed to Syracuse, she announced on Instagram. The 5-11 forward has three years of eligibility remaining.

During two seasons at Arizona State, Walker played in 53 games with nine starts. She averaged 6.9 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc. She also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. Walker is the third transfer to commit to Syracuse this offseason, joining guards Shalexxus Aaron and Jayla Thornton.

Syracuse's 2021-22 roster is now up to 13 players with one spot open. This despite 11 players leaving the program through transfer and Tiana Mangakahia turning pro. Mangakahia went undrafted in the recent WNBA Draft, but signed a training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury.

Syracuse had a big 2021 recruiting class coming in, which consisted of five players. In addition, there was a holdover from the 2020 class who will be joining the Orange as well. The six new additions, along with three incoming transfers and returning contributors sets Syracuse up to have another talented roster next season.

The Orange finished the 2020-21 season with a 15-9 record. Syracuse made the NCAA Tournament and earned an eight seed. It knocked off nine seed South Dakota State in the first round before falling to UConn in the second.