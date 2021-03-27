Syracuse Lands USC Transfer Shalexxus Aaron

Syracuse women's basketball may have lost players to the transfer portal on Friday, but it was also able to land one. USC transfer Shalexxus Aaron announced her commitment to the Orange on Twitter Friday evening. Aaron has two years of eligibility remaining.

After redshirting her first year with the Trojans, the 6-1 guard started seven games and appeared in 29 as a redshirt freshman. She was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week that February after scoring a career high 28 points against Washington. Aaron was named team captain prior to the start of her redshirt sophomore season, but an injury forced her to miss the year.

This past season, she started one game and appeared in 12. For her career at USC, Aaron averaged 6.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in just over 18 minutes. Aaron has a reputation as a prolific outside shooter, and made 41.1% of her attempts from three point range.

The Orange recently concluded its 2020-21 season with a loss to top seeded Connecticut in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In the first round, Syracuse beat South Dakota State, the team that knocked it out of the tournament two years prior. Star point guard Tiana Mangakahia is turning pro and officially declared for the WNBA Draft.

With Emily Engstler and other reserves entering the portal, Syracuse is expected to continue to peruse the transfer market for talent.