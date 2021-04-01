Former Syracuse Forward Emily Engstler Picks Louisville

Former Syracuse forward and ACC Sixth Player of the Year Emily Engstler has landed with Louisville, the school announced on Thursday. Engstler spent the last three seasons with the Orange, but entered the transfer portal after this past season. Engstler averaged 10.5 points and 9.1 rebounds during the 2020-21 campaign.

The 6-1 junior came to Syracuse as a top 10 recruit in the 2018 class. She has been very productive during her time with the Orange, and was one of the top bench players in the entire country. Engstler started in the ACC and NCAA Tournament due to injuries and suspensions. She was expected to be one of the leaders of the team next season.

During this past offseason, Engstler transformed her body in order to help her become an even more efficient player. She is a versatile offensive player who can score at all three levels, is an elite rebounder and solid defender. She helped lead Syracuse to an eight seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Orange won the first tournament game over South Dakota State before falling to UConn in the second round.

Louisville women's basketball had a strong 2020-21 season. The Cardinals finished 26-4 and won the ACC regular season title. The Cardinals advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament as a two seed. Louisville saw its season end there in a 78-63 loss to the Alamo Region's top seed, the Stanford Cardinal.