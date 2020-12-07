Emily Engstler's Return is Big for Syracuse

When Syracuse women's basketball opened the season at Stony Brook, there was a name noticeably absent from the starting lineup. Emily Engstler, who started every game last season and nearly averaged a double-double, did not even play in the season opening win. Reasons why were vague, but head coach Quentin Hillsman did indicate the reason would not keep her out for an extended period of times. In game three against Penn State, Engstler finally made her season debut.

She was a much lighter version of herself, having shed more than 40 pounds during the offseason. That showed in her energy, quickness and movement on both ends of the floor.

While Engstler did not play at all in the first half, she played 19 of 20 minutes in the second half. Engstler is still searching for her shot as she finished 1-5 from the floor, but she was her fantastic on the boards, snagging eight second half rebounds. She added two points, an assist and a steal.

Syracuse's roster is loaded with talent. Engstler as the x-factor, however, has the potential to make them Final Four or National Championship good. Even in wins in the first two games, something felt like it was missing from the Orange. The second half against Penn State did not feel that way with Engstler making her presence known.

Engstler is one of the better rebounders in the ACC, she has a versatile offensive game as she can score from all three levels and she can handle the ball in transition. Not many players across college basketball can do what she does at her size and length. Now in better shape and 40 points lighter, she can combine all of that with more speed and quickness.

She still plays with an edge and physicality that was on display against Penn State. With her and Kamilla Cardoso along the front line, Syracuse has two bonafide stars that can score, defend and rebound. Her re-insertion into the rotation makes Syracuse better. It makes one of the deepest teams in college basketball even deeper. It makes one of the more talented teams even more talented.

With only conference games remaining on the schedule, Engstler is coming back at the perfect time.