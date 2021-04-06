ESPN Puts Syracuse 14th in Way Too Early 21-22 Rankings

College basketball's 2020-21 season has ended with Baylor winning the National Championship. Despite the year just concluding, many will look ahead to next season. That includes ESPN, who put out its way too early preseason rankings for the 21-22 season. Syracuse was ranked 14th on its list. Jeff Goodman put the Orange 13th on his.

Here is what ESPN said about Syracuse:

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Another team I might be overrating based on their March performance, but the Orange's performance every March makes me feel confident this won't look terrible a year from now. Buddy Boeheim emerged as a legitimate star, and Boeheim, Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier are one of the better offensive trios you'll find in the ACC. The loss of Kadary Richmond to the transfer portal stings, since he's a high-level playmaker and a likely NBA prospect. Jim Boeheim will roll with Joe Girard at the point guard spot, give him another shot-maker. Villanova transfer Cole Swider will bring shooting to the frontcourt and could enable Boeheim to go small with five scorers for stretches. But Boeheim generally prefers a bigger body in the middle of the zone, which seems like a weakness right now. Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem could operate in that role if Marek Dolezaj leaves and Syracuse doesn't hit the portal for a big.

Projected starting lineup:

Joseph Girard III (9.8 PPG)

Buddy Boeheim (17.8 PPG)

Alan Griffin (13.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG)

Quincy Guerrier (13.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG)

Jesse Edwards (1.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG)

The analysis does not factor in the return of Bourama Sidibe, mention Symir Torrence as an incoming transfer nor consider incoming freshman Benny Williams' impact. Still, one thing is clear. Syracuse is getting some early hype as a ranked team for next season.