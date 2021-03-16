Eight Sports Illustrated Writers All Pick San Diego State to Beat Syracuse

The Orange and Aztecs meet for just the third time ever on Friday.

The NCAA Tournament field was revealed on Sunday, and experts across the country are filling out their brackets along with millions of fans. Eight such experts at Sports Illustrated submitted their brackets and an interesting trend was noted. None of them picked Syracuse to win its first round game against San Diego State.

The experts were as follows, including how far they have San Diego State advancing and their Final Four picks.

PAT FORDE

SDSU: Elite Eight

Final Four: Baylor, Illinois, Gonzaga, Alabama

Champion: Gonzaga

JEREMY WOO

SDSU: Sweet-16

Final Four: Baylor, Oklahoma State, Gonzaga, Alabama

Champion: Baylor

JASON JORDAN

SDSU: Second Round

Final Four: Baylor, Illinois, Gonzaga, Alabama

Champion: Gonzaga

MOLLY GEARY:

SDSU: Sweet-16

Final Four: Baylor, Illinois, Gonzaga, Florida State

Champion: Gonzaga

KEVIN SWEENEY

SDSU: Sweet-16

Final Four: Ohio State, Illinois, Gonzaga, Alabama

Champion: Gonzaga

MICHAEL SHAPIRO

SDSU: Elite Eight

Final Four: Ohio State, Illinois, Gonzaga, Texas

Champion: Gonzaga

ELIZABETH SWINTON

SDSU: Sweet-16

Final Four: Baylor, Houston, Gonzaga, Michigan

Champion: Gonzaga

NICK SELBE

SDSU: Elite Eight

Final Four: Baylor, Illinois, Gonzaga, Alabama

Champion: Illinois

Obviously these picks do not mean anything for the actual game. Experts make incorrect predictions all the time. However, it does provide insight into how Syracuse's prospects of making a run are viewed from a national perspective. Despite the Orange's history of winning as a lower seed. Syracuse is third all-time with 13 "upset" wins behind Michigan State and Villanova.

Then again, Syracuse was counted out weeks ago before winning three of its last four games leading into the tournament.

Syracuse and San Diego State play Friday night at 9:40 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS. San Diego State is currently a three point favorite.