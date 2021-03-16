Eight Sports Illustrated Writers All Pick San Diego State to Beat Syracuse
The NCAA Tournament field was revealed on Sunday, and experts across the country are filling out their brackets along with millions of fans. Eight such experts at Sports Illustrated submitted their brackets and an interesting trend was noted. None of them picked Syracuse to win its first round game against San Diego State.
The experts were as follows, including how far they have San Diego State advancing and their Final Four picks.
PAT FORDE
SDSU: Elite Eight
Final Four: Baylor, Illinois, Gonzaga, Alabama
Champion: Gonzaga
JEREMY WOO
SDSU: Sweet-16
Final Four: Baylor, Oklahoma State, Gonzaga, Alabama
Champion: Baylor
JASON JORDAN
SDSU: Second Round
Final Four: Baylor, Illinois, Gonzaga, Alabama
Champion: Gonzaga
MOLLY GEARY:
SDSU: Sweet-16
Final Four: Baylor, Illinois, Gonzaga, Florida State
Champion: Gonzaga
KEVIN SWEENEY
SDSU: Sweet-16
Final Four: Ohio State, Illinois, Gonzaga, Alabama
Champion: Gonzaga
MICHAEL SHAPIRO
SDSU: Elite Eight
Final Four: Ohio State, Illinois, Gonzaga, Texas
Champion: Gonzaga
ELIZABETH SWINTON
SDSU: Sweet-16
Final Four: Baylor, Houston, Gonzaga, Michigan
Champion: Gonzaga
NICK SELBE
SDSU: Elite Eight
Final Four: Baylor, Illinois, Gonzaga, Alabama
Champion: Illinois
Obviously these picks do not mean anything for the actual game. Experts make incorrect predictions all the time. However, it does provide insight into how Syracuse's prospects of making a run are viewed from a national perspective. Despite the Orange's history of winning as a lower seed. Syracuse is third all-time with 13 "upset" wins behind Michigan State and Villanova.
Then again, Syracuse was counted out weeks ago before winning three of its last four games leading into the tournament.
Syracuse and San Diego State play Friday night at 9:40 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS. San Diego State is currently a three point favorite.