SI's 2021 March Madness Expert Picks and Predictions
March Madness is here, and after a one-year absence, the 2021 men's NCAA tournament kicks off Thursday, March 18. On Sunday, the full field of 68 was revealed, from No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga to the First Four teams.
The Big Dance is always unpredictable, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire tournament will take place in the state of Indiana, with the vast majority occurring in Indianapolis. Sports Illustrated has a breakdown of each of the four regions—West, South, Midwest and East—and below, eight writers have also submitted their completed bracket to help you make your own tough decisions before the games tip-off.
Who is the SI staff taking to reach the men's Final Four and win it all? Our 2021 expert brackets are below.
Pat Forde
Forde's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Alabama
Forde's champ: Gonzaga
Jeremy Woo
Woo's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Alabama
Woo's champ: Baylor
Jason Jordan
Jordan's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Alabama
Jordan's champ: Gonzaga
Molly Geary
Geary's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Florida State
Geary's champ: Gonzaga
Kevin Sweeney
Sweeney's Final Four: Gonzaga, Ohio State, Illinois, Alabama
Sweeney's champ: Gonzaga
Michael Shapiro
Shapiro's Final Four: Gonzaga, Ohio State, Illinois, Texas
Shapiro's champ: Gonzaga
Elizabeth Swinton
Swinton's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston, Michigan
Swinton's champ: Gonzaga
Nick Selbe
Selbe's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Alabama
Selbe's champ: Illinois
