March Madness: With the NCAA Tournament Feel the Same Without Duke?
SI's 2021 March Madness Expert Picks and Predictions

The men's field of 68 is set, and SI's college basketball writers have submitted their completed brackets. Who do they have winning it all?
March Madness is here, and after a one-year absence, the 2021 men's NCAA tournament kicks off Thursday, March 18. On Sunday, the full field of 68 was revealed, from No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga to the First Four teams.

The Big Dance is always unpredictable, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire tournament will take place in the state of Indiana, with the vast majority occurring in Indianapolis. Sports Illustrated has a breakdown of each of the four regionsWest, South, Midwest and East—and below, eight writers have also submitted their completed bracket to help you make your own tough decisions before the games tip-off.

Ayo Dosunmu, Scottie Barnes, Corey Kispert and Herbert Jones

Who is the SI staff taking to reach the men's Final Four and win it all? Our 2021 expert brackets are below.

Pat Forde

Pat Forde's Expert Bracket

Click for full-size image

Forde's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Alabama
Forde's champ: Gonzaga

Jeremy Woo

Jeremy Woo's expert bracket

Click for full-size image

Woo's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Alabama
Woo's champ: Baylor

Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan's Expert Bracket

Click for full-size image

Jordan's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Alabama
Jordan's champ: Gonzaga

Molly Geary

Molly Geary's expert bracket

Click for full-size image

Geary's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Florida State
Geary's champ: Gonzaga

Kevin Sweeney

Kevin Sweeney's expert bracket

Click for full-size image

Sweeney's Final Four: Gonzaga, Ohio State, Illinois, Alabama
Sweeney's champ: Gonzaga

Michael Shapiro

Michael Shapiro's expert bracket

Click for full-size image

Shapiro's Final Four: Gonzaga, Ohio State, Illinois, Texas
Shapiro's champ: Gonzaga

Elizabeth Swinton

Elizabeth Swinton's Expert Bracket

Click for full-size image

Swinton's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston, Michigan
Swinton's champ: Gonzaga

Nick Selbe

Nick Selbe's Expert Bracket

Click for full-size image

Selbe's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Alabama
Selbe's champ: Illinois

