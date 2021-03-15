SI's 2021 March Madness Expert Picks and Predictions

The men's field of 68 is set, and SI's college basketball writers have submitted their completed brackets. Who do they have winning it all?

March Madness is here, and after a one-year absence, the 2021 men's NCAA tournament kicks off Thursday, March 18. On Sunday, the full field of 68 was revealed, from No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga to the First Four teams.

The Big Dance is always unpredictable, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire tournament will take place in the state of Indiana, with the vast majority occurring in Indianapolis. Sports Illustrated has a breakdown of each of the four regions—West, South, Midwest and East—and below, eight writers have also submitted their completed bracket to help you make your own tough decisions before the games tip-off.

Who is the SI staff taking to reach the men's Final Four and win it all? Our 2021 expert brackets are below.

Pat Forde

Forde's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Alabama

Forde's champ: Gonzaga

Jeremy Woo

Woo's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Alabama

Woo's champ: Baylor

Jason Jordan

Jordan's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Alabama

Jordan's champ: Gonzaga

Molly Geary

Geary's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Florida State

Geary's champ: Gonzaga

Kevin Sweeney

Sweeney's Final Four: Gonzaga, Ohio State, Illinois, Alabama

Sweeney's champ: Gonzaga

Michael Shapiro

Shapiro's Final Four: Gonzaga, Ohio State, Illinois, Texas

Shapiro's champ: Gonzaga

Elizabeth Swinton

Swinton's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston, Michigan

Swinton's champ: Gonzaga

Nick Selbe

Selbe's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Alabama

Selbe's champ: Illinois

