Former Syracuse guard Judah Mintz to play for Philadelphia 76ers Summer League team
Former Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was named to the Summer League for the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced on Wednesday.
The 76ers will play in the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 5-8 and following action in Utah, they will play in the NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025 in Las Vegas from July 10-20.
Mintz played for the Delaware Blue Coats in the 2024-25 season, and appeared in 24 games, averaging 35.6 minutes and 21.2 points and 5.6 assists per game.
He was not recalled to the NBA last year.
Mintz's standout Syracuse career
Mintz played two seasons with the Orange from 2022-24. In his freshman season, he averaged 16.3 points and 4.6 assists per game, and was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) All-Freshman team.
Mintz returned for his sophomore season, and led SU with 18.8 points per game and 4.4 assists while being named to the All-ACC Second Team. He was just the sixth player in program history to top 1,000 points in his first two seasons.
The guard departed Syracuse following his sophomore season. He went undrafted and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers in September. He was subsequently waived and in October, joined the Blue Coats.
Summer League action starts July 5
The 76ers will begin summer league play on July 5 against Utah. The game will be aired on ESPN starting at 9 p.m. ET. That begins a stretch of three games over four days.
That will be followed by competition in Las Vegas, with the 76ers tipping off against San Antonio on July 10 for a 10 p.m. ET start on ESPN.
The top four teams from the Las Vegas league will then move on to the playoffs, with the semifinals to be played on July 19, with the championship game on July 20 at 10 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN).
The remaining 26 teams will participate in a fifth game to be played either on July 18, 29, or 20.
Other significant roster players
The team will be coached by T.J. DiLeo. DiLeo has been with the 76ers since 2021 and has served as a player development coach.
Other significant roster members include both of Philadelphia’s 2025 NBA Draft picks in No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe and the 35th pick, Johnni Broome.
Hunter Sallis, who was recently signed to a two-way deal, is also on the roster.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
For more Syracuse coverage, find us on X @TheJuiceOnline for regular updates!