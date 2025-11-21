Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost their first two games of the season, and it looked like they were going to miss out on the College Football Playoff. Since then, they have strung together eight straight wins and now look like a shoo-in to be competing for a National Championship.
The Fighting Irish are now set as significant favorites against the Syracuse Orange in a Week 13 showdown. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Syracuse +35.5 (-113)
- Notre Dame -35.5 (-107)
Moneyline
- Syracuse N/A
- Notre Dame N/A
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-112)
- UNDER 50.5 (-108)
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Syracuse Record: 3-7
- Notre Dame Record: 8-2
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Syracuse is 2-4 ATS in its last six games
- Syracuse is 1-4 ATS in its last five games vs. Notre Dame
- Syracuse is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games
- Notre Dame is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Notre Dame's last six games
- Notre Dame is 9-1 straight up in its last 10 games vs. ACC opponents
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Key Player to Watch
- Jeremiyah Love, RB - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame dropping to 0-2 to start the season has caused them to be put on the back burner in the mind of many college football fans, so if you haven't been paying attention, allow me to remind you just how good Jeremiyah Love is. He's averaging 6.4 yards per carry this season and has already found the end zone 17 times. He might just run all over this Syracuse squad.
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
For any team to have a hope of beating Notre Dame, or even covering a spread, they need to be able to stop the run. Unfortunately for the Orange, Syracuse has been terrible at stopping the run this season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry, which ranks 110th in the country.
That's great news for Notre Dame, which has one of the best running backs in the nation in Jeremiyah Love. He's already averaging 6.4 yards per carry this season and should have a field day against the Syracuse defense.
I'll lay the points with Notre Dame in this lopsided affair.
Pick: Notre Dame -35.5 (-107) via Caesars
