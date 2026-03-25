Gerry McNamara’s message to Syracuse embraces shifting college basketball landscape

Syracuse officially hired Gerry McNamara to be its new men's basketball coach on Tuesday. In a press release issued by the university, the school highlighted his ties to the program and the desire to bring back the glory days for the program. McNamara was a key part of the 2003 National Championship squad.

Getting back to being an elite program is the goal. How they get there is going to be different than years past. "College basketball has changed," said McNamara. "How you build a program, recruit talent, compete for resources and win looks different than it did even five years ago. I know that. I'm ready for it."

Syracuse needs to up its athletic spending

This feels like a turning point for a program and an athletic department that has generally lagged behind its ACC opponents in terms of NIL. While specific NIL spending is difficult to determine, the Expenses per Equity in Athletics Act (EADA) annual report ranked Syracuse 16th out of 18 members in athletics spending in 2024. Media reports this year indicate a significant jump in roster spending for men's basketball, up to roughly $8 million, putting it more on par with the average estimated spending for the ACC of $8.2 million.

New athletic director Bryan Blair acknowledged the significance of this hire and the need for it to be a success. "Gerry McNamara is who our storied basketball program needs at this important moment," he said. Syracuse men's basketball is on the brink of irrelevance and a massive refresh is required.

That refresh begins with increased funding. McNamara and Blair are going all in on the fundraising front. Within hours of Syracuse announcing McNamara as the coach, an email went out to those subscribed to Syracuse Athletics email notifications with the subject line "I'm Back. Now Let's Get to Work." It was a call from McNamara to support the school and the program with donations. It ended with the line, "I didn't come back to be comfortable. I came back to win. Help me do that."

Clearly, Blair and McNamara want to capitalize on this momentum. There is a renewed energy and sense of hope around the program. That should be the case with any new coaching hire, but it is amplified by the fact that McNamara is directly tied to the most successful era of Syracuse men's basketball. This rollout seems to acknowledge the athletic department's previous shortcomings in revenue generation, both NIL-related and otherwise. In this era of college athletics, you have to be shameless about asking for money. It's the only way to consistently compete at a high level.

Increased spending comes with heightened expectations

The honeymoon phase is going to be short-lived. There are fans who felt the university needed to hire someone from outside the Syracuse bubble and embrace a modern version of college basketball that is wildly different than when Jim Boeheim had the Orange at their peak. McNamara knows expectations are going to be high despite the new landscape.

"What hasn't changed is what Orange Nation expects, and what this place deserves," McNamara said. "We are going to build something special here."

McNamara's first task will be sifting through a roster that had enough talent to compete in 2025-26, but fell well short of expectations. From there, he will need to assemble a squad capable of snapping Syracuse's five-year run without an NCAA tournament invitation.

While it feels extreme, the long-term future of the men's basketball program is at stake. Can Syracuse still be a premier program, or is it destined to be relegated to the back of the pack in the top conferences?

At some point, the system is going to change again. Talks of the Big Ten and SEC forming a super league continue, even if largely theoretical. Much of that focuses on football, but success in men's basketball will factor into the equation. If McNamara cannot turn the program around or decides to leave for a more lucrative offer elsewhere, that could go a long way in cementing the program's status. It's a lot of pressure to place on McNamara. Now we all wait to see if he can deliver.

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