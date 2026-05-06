Syracuse is the first P4 offer for Connecticut DB: ‘I’m grateful’

2028 defensive back Ryan Sims is a quick rising prospect from Suffield (CT) Academy.

He’s been hearing from schools like Rutgers, Penn State, Boston College and Massachusetts, and has also started receiving offers.

His first came from Connecticut in January, followed by Rhode Island in April. On April 11, he hit another milestone when the Orange offered for his first Power 4 offer.

"I really enjoyed my visit,” Sims said to The Juice Online. “I'm very grateful for the Syracuse offer.”

Sims was offered during his trip to Central New York

The offer came during his visit to Syracuse for its spring game on April 11.

During his visit, he got to see campus, tour the facilities and meet with the coaching staff. One coach he spent the most time with was Stack Williams, who extended him the offer.

"I really liked coach Stack,” Sims said. “I appreciated how he took time to connect with everyone who was visiting regardless of what point they are in their recruiting process with Syracuse.”

They talked about D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), the mantra that head coach Fran Brown has instilled in the program since he arrived at Syracuse two seasons ago.

Sims likes the culture at Syracuse

Sims also connected with Williams on how Syracuse develops its players to compete in the ACC and also helps them to prepare for the professional ranks after that.

Among the players that Brown has coached since arriving at SU include defensive backs Justin Barrons (Dallas Cowboys), Alijah Clark (Dallas), Clarence Lewis (Dallas) and Isaiah Johnson (Miami Dolphins).

"I love the program overall and what it stands for and the culture around it,” Sims said. “Coach Stack and I got to talk more on a personal level.”

Sims is predicting a breakout 2026 season

Suffield struggled in the 2025 season, going just 1-8. But Sims has vowed a different outcome this fall.

“2025 was an adjustment season,” Sims said. “My true breakout season will be this junior year. I felt I hesitated and could’ve just stopped holding back and made way more plays.”

Sims said he’s the kind of defensive back that can be out on an island and continue to make plays.

"I am a long, patient DB,” Sims said. “I love to play the ball and make quarterbacks not want to throw my way."

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