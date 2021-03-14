How to Watch NCAA Tournament Selection Show

The NCAA Tournament field will be unveiled Sunday evening. Here is how you can watch.

Date: Sunday, March 14, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. eastern

Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Live (You can also stream through FuboTV, Hulu Live and Paramount+)

The Selection Show will reveal the NCAA Tournament field and put an end to all bracketology speculation. There will then be a shift to why certain bubble teams made the cut and others did not. Usually after the field is revealed, the chair of the selection committee joins the broadcast to answer questions surrounding that topic including analysis of specific teams.

There are several bubble teams who will be sweating out the moments leading up to the bracket reveal, including Boise State, Colorado State, Drake, Louisville, Ole Miss, Syracuse, UCLA, Utah State and Wichita State. You can compare resumes of those teams HERE.

This year, the NCAA Tournament will be held entirely in Indianapolis rather than regional venues across the country. The schedule is as follows (all times listed as eastern):

First Four: Thursday, March 18th (starts at 4:00 p.m.)

First Round: Friday, March 19th & Saturday, March 20th (12:00 p.m. start both days)

Second Round: Sunday, March 21st & Sunday, March 22nd (12:00 p.m. start both days)

Sweet 16: Saturday March 27th (2:00 p.m. start) & Sunday March 28th (1:00 p.m. start)

Elite 8: Monday, March 29th (7:00 p.m. start) & Tuesday, March 30th (6:00 p.m. start)

Final Four: Saturday, April 3rd (5:00 p.m. start)

National Championship: Monday, April 5th (9:00 p.m. start)