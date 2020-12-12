How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (3-1) at Boston College (1-4)

Location: Conte Forum - Chestnut Hill, MA

Time: 1:00pm Eastern - Saturday, December 12th.

Television: ESPNU

Broadcast Team: Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), Sling, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse has dominated this series throughout its history. The Orange currently lead 51-26, are on a four game winning streak and have won six of the last seven. This includes a 13-7 record at Conte Forum. Boston College's last win was an 85-70 victory in 2018. Syracuse won last year's game at Conte 84-71. Buddy Boeheim and Elijah Hughes combined for 49 points in that game. Buddy has had a lot of success against the Eagles scoring 16 off the bench two years ago before pouring in 22 and 21 last year.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Syracuse -4. Over/Under 148. Money Line: Syracuse -170, Rider +165.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 69.5% chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse coming in: Syracuse is 3-1 on the season with a come from behind victory in the opener over Bryant, two blowout wins over Niagara and Rider before their first setback of the season at Rutgers. Syracuse has been without Buddy Boeheim in the last two games as he is quarantining due to close contact with a COVID positive individual. Buddy will return against Boston College. In his place, freshman Kadary Richmond has played very well. Fellow freshman Woody Newton has also shown some flashes off the bench. Syracuse will also be without center Bourama Sidibe, who is out four weeks due to a torn meniscus.

Boston College coming in: Boston College is 1-4 on the season, with their lone win over Rhode Island. Their losses are against solid clubs, however, including Villanova, St. John's, Florida and Minnesota. The are led by guard Wynston Tabbs who is averaging 17.2 points per game while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.