FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

How to Watch #18 Syracuse at Miami

Television, live stream, radio, series history for Syracuse women's basketball's matchup with the Hurricanes.
Author:
Publish date:

Matchup: #18 Syracuse (3-0) at Miami (3-0)

Location: Watsco Center - Coral Gables, Fla.

Time: 8:00pm Eastern - Thursday, December 10th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: ACC Network (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Broadcast: Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

RELATED: ENGSTLER'S RETURN IS BIG FOR SYRACUSE

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Miami leads the all-time series with Syracuse 20-11. However, Orange head coach Quentin Hillsman is 4-4 against the Hurricanes..

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse enters this game 3-0 after a come from behind victory over Penn State in the Dome on Sunday. The Nittany Lions led by double figures multiple times, but the Orange rallied late in the first half to take a one point lead into the locker room. When Penn State jumped out to a lead again in the second half, Syracuse rallied behind Kiara Lewis and took control of the game late for a 10 point victory. Syracuse comes in leading the ACC in field goal percentage defense (26.7%, fifth nationally) and blocked shots per game (8.3, fourth nationally). Emily Engstler made her season debut against Penn State recording 8 rebounds in 19 minutes. 

Miami Coming In: Miami is 3-0 on the season with double digit wins over Jacksonville, North Florida and FAU. Kelsey Marshall leads the 'Canes in scoring at 18.7 points per game and is their bet outside shooter. Brianna Jackson leads Miami in rebounding at over eight per game. 

Cardoso
Basketball

How to Watch #18 Syracuse at Miami

3FA84ED2-0431-4B51-8E2E-B8772F2857D5
Football

Airon Servais Will Return to Syracuse

Huntley-Hatfield
Recruiting

Syracuse Offers Elite Class of 2022 Power Forward

Guerrier
Basketball

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss at Rutgers

Griffin Recap
Basketball

Late Rutgers Rally Hands Syracuse its First Loss

USATSI_12306746_168392177_lowres
Basketball

Syracuse Women's Basketball to Face First Conference Opponent of the Season

Black
Football

Josh Black Returning to Syracuse Football

Boeheim
Basketball

Rutgers Will Provide Biggest Test for Syracuse to Date

Griffin
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Rutgers