How to Watch #18 Syracuse at Miami

Matchup: #18 Syracuse (3-0) at Miami (3-0)

Location: Watsco Center - Coral Gables, Fla.

Time: 8:00pm Eastern - Thursday, December 10th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: ACC Network (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Broadcast: Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

RELATED: ENGSTLER'S RETURN IS BIG FOR SYRACUSE

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Miami leads the all-time series with Syracuse 20-11. However, Orange head coach Quentin Hillsman is 4-4 against the Hurricanes..

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse enters this game 3-0 after a come from behind victory over Penn State in the Dome on Sunday. The Nittany Lions led by double figures multiple times, but the Orange rallied late in the first half to take a one point lead into the locker room. When Penn State jumped out to a lead again in the second half, Syracuse rallied behind Kiara Lewis and took control of the game late for a 10 point victory. Syracuse comes in leading the ACC in field goal percentage defense (26.7%, fifth nationally) and blocked shots per game (8.3, fourth nationally). Emily Engstler made her season debut against Penn State recording 8 rebounds in 19 minutes.

Miami Coming In: Miami is 3-0 on the season with double digit wins over Jacksonville, North Florida and FAU. Kelsey Marshall leads the 'Canes in scoring at 18.7 points per game and is their bet outside shooter. Brianna Jackson leads Miami in rebounding at over eight per game.