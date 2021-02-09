How to Watch Syracuse at NC State

Matchup: Syracuse (10-6, 4-5) at NC State (8-7, 4-6)

Location: PNC Arena - Raleigh, N.C.

Time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, February 9th

Television: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Broadcast: Wes Durham, Cory Alexander

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as a slight underdog in this one. It gives the Orange a 45.5% chance to win.

Odds: NC State is favored by 2.0 points. The over/under is 148 points. The moneyline is Syracuse +115, NC State -135.

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 8-6. The Wolfpack have the advantage in the series since the two became ACC foes. As non-conference opponents, the Orange held a 4-1 series lead. However, NC State has a 4-5 edge in conference play. That includes a current three game winning streak for the Wolfpack entering this season. Syracuse snapped that streak with a 76-73 win in the Dome less than two weeks ago.

What to Know About NC State: C State's best player, guard Devon Daniels, is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in their win over Wake Forest. Daniels is averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds, three assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 34.5% from three point range. In his absence, the Wolfpack will turn to DJ Funderburk and Jericole Hellems. Funderburk is a 6-10, 225 pound forward who can score around the basket. Hellems is a three level scorer who has length at 6-7. Manny Bates is a 6-11 sophomore forward who leads the team in rebounding at 5.5 per game. He is the ACC's best rim protectors at 2.9 blocks per game. Guard Thomas Allen is the one to watch regarding three point shooting. He is making 37.5% of his outside shots on the season and leads NC State with 21 makes. NC State is not a great defensive team, giving up the 12th most points per game in the ACC and allow teams to shoot 46.8% from the floor (14th in the ACC). They are also 13th in free throw shooting percentage. NC State is last in the ACC in rebounding margin and last in defensive rebounding percentage.