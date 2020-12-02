How to Watch Syracuse vs Lincoln (PA)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 6:00pm Eastern - Wednesday, December 2nd.

Television: ACC Network Extra

Stream: ACC Network Extra (requires cable login)

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: This will be the first all time meeting between Syracuse and Lincoln.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse enters this game 1-0 after beating Stony Brook 50-39 on Sunday. The Orange were led by the return of Tiana Mangakahia, who scored a game high 16 points and added seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. It was an ugly shooting day for both teams. Syracuse shot just 29% from the floor and 11% from beyond the arc, while Stony Brook finished at 21% and 12.5%, respectively. Both teams turned it over more than 20 times as well. Syracuse comes into this game feeling good about the win and getting a game under Mangakahia's belt, but will look to be much more efficient offensively in this one. Freshman Kamilla Cardoso had a stellar debut with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Lincoln Coming In: Lincoln is a division two program. They enter the game 0-1 on the season having lost at George Washington 53-38. They shot just 18.6% in that game and turned it over 18 times.

Road Warriors: Syracuse's season opener was on the road, as are four of their first five games. After this home opener against Lincoln, Syracuse hits the road for three straight ACC. They are at Boston College, at Miami and at North Carolina.